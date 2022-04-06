Dwayne Johnson credits women in his life for shaping him

Dwayne Johnson’s two youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, love to play a game where they make him close his eyes, go into the kitchen and dump ingredients into a bowl.

“They’re looking for flour and water and I can hear them say, ‘Where’s the oil?’ And I know what’s coming,” Johnson said. He narrows his eyes and watches them approach. “I tell them, ‘Okay, I’m not going to look,’ and bam! They dump the mixture on my head.”

Johnson’s playful submissiveness with his daughters stands in stark contrast to the persona he presented in his previous career as a WWE Superstar and now as a successful actor known for such films as “The Scorpion King,” “The Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (“Fast and furious: Hobbs & Shaw”) and “Jungle Cruise”. Despite his 1.95 meters (6 feet and 5 inches) and his muscular physique, Johnson is not afraid to show himself vulnerable and share the life lessons you have learned.

Some of them are part of the NBC series “Young Rock”, whose second season premieres on Tuesday. The show follows a younger Johnson through important moments in his childhood, adolescence, and college. Johnson appears in every episode, setting the storylines in a 2032 presidential campaign interview (a nod to the constant rumors that he might one day run for president of the United States).

In her personal life, Johnson is quick to admit that women run the show. “I’m lucky to be surrounded by all the estrogen,” the actor said recently via Zoom from his home in Hawaii. “I’m the only guy in the house, me and the dog.”

As an only child, Johnson was raised primarily by his mother, Ata Johnson. While he also had a relationship with his father, the late professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, the actor credits his mother and grandmother with raising him.

“They had a very clear agenda on how to raise me and what lessons I should be taught and what kind of integrity I should have as a little boy,” he said.

“My grandmother, my mom, my first wife Dany Garcia, who is now my longtime business partner; my current wife, Lauren, my three daughters, continue to influence and teach me on a daily basis. Even my young daughters. I have a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old. If you are open and docile, you will be surprised as a man how much your daughters will teach you,” she added.

Johnson often says that he and his daughter Simone, now 20, “grew up together.”

“I am a completely different man than I was 20 years ago,” he said. “I had an amazing professional wrestling career. The things that you thought were important and that you should sweat for maybe 10 or 15 years ago don’t really make sense. The most important things are literally in front of you (like family).”

In the second season of “Young Rock,” viewers will meet Arlyn Broche as Garcia. Johnson and Garcia parted ways in 2007. A businesswoman with an extensive portfolio, Garcia manages Johnson’s career and co-founded his production company, Seven Bucks Productions.

Johnson hopes that Simone appreciates seeing her parents in a healthy, professional relationship, even though they are no longer a couple.

“It took a lot of hard work. It took years, actually, because you have to work out your (expletive),” he said with a laugh. “One of the most important things as we went through the divorce process was, ‘We’re friends. The marriage didn’t work out.’ Our marriage not working out was for the best in many ways. It allowed her to meet the love of her life and me to meet the love of my life.” She claimed that he and Garcia’s husband, David Rienzi, are “great friends.”

Johnson acknowledges that it also takes a special person, his wife Lauren, to be okay with her husband working with his ex-wife.

“That was all of us doing the work. It wasn’t just Dany and me. It was Lauren and I because we were a couple just starting out. Lauren is amazing,” she said. “She embodies the two most important qualities: love and kindness.”