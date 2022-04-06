Dr Strange: Everything revealed in the new ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: the villain and Wanda’s children

ANDwe are a couple of days away start pre sale to start fighting and pay obscene amounts to be among the first to see the new installment of Marvel Studioswhich promises to be as big as its predecessor, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. And the new story of the Sorcerer Supreme promises to surprise us with more than one reason, which are already being seen from now on with each trailer. This Wednesday a new television spot appeared and gave more information than we think. Let’s see if you got it all.

Wiccan and Speed: Wanda’s children

From the post-credits scene of the last episode of Wanda/Visionwe know that the Scarlet Witch wouldn’t lose her Kindred without a bit of a fight.. While studying the dark holdwe can hear the cries for help from their children, billy and tommy, which in the series already showed part of the powers they would have if they existed: one inheriting the magic of his mother and the other the speed of his uncle. Thus they generated the identities by which they were known in the Young Avengers: Wiccan and Speed.

But now, why would Wanda’s children ask for help if it is assumed that they only ceased to exist when Wanda’s spell was extinguished? From where do they ask for help? When the Multiverse appears, we can guess that Wanda believes that there is a reality in which she knows (or believes) that her children exist…unless the ones crying for help aren’t her children, and it’s someone trying to lure Wanda (as she did “He-Who-Lies-In-The-Dark” in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. But who does that?

Wanda’s “Nightmare”

In this new spot, it is revealed that Wanda longs to meet her children because she suffers “Every morning the same… Nightmare”. From the first news about this movie, it was said that the villain chosen to fight Dr. Strange would be Nightmare (“Nightmare”). It is even proposed that Eva Green will play the villain (or villain… Nightmare is an extradimensional being, so he has no gender).

The opening of the Multiverse opens the possibility of entering other realities and other planes, including the Dream Plane, the world where Nightmare lurks. And Marvel Studios left us another clue about it: in the background of the trailer you can hear the song “All I Have To Do Is Dream” by the Everly Brotherswhich also follows the line of music for Wanda/Vision (and incidentally ‘Eternals’ with “The End of the World”).

Will the Illuminati appear in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

They are already more than sung and confirmed: we know that Patrick Stewart return as Professor X now to the MCU. We also know that Strange will reach a reality where the project Ultron was created perfectly, and that figure has reappeared that makes us think that the Superior Iron Man be in the movie Rumors run strong about Tom Cruise interpreting it. and what does Rachel McAdams huh? It is a reality where Christine Palmer not married? We still have another month of conjecture, but after what we saw in the third installment of Spider-Man, everything is possible now. Or what do you think?