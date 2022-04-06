Donatella Versace: Britney Spears is in ‘an amazing mood’

ads

She is stronger than yesterday.

Donatella Versace shared that Britney Spears is doing “amazingly” mentally after the termination of her conservatorship.

“She’s on vacation right now,” Versace told Variety reporter Marc Malkin at Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars after-party on March 27. “She is doing well. I find her in an amazing mood.”

The fashion designer added: “I know it’s been so long. I am very happy to see her like this.”

Versace, 66, and Spears, 40, met last month at the singer’s California mansion, where they posed for photos together.

“Look who came to visit…these 2 bad bitches are up to no good,” Spears wrote on Instagram at the time.

Since then, the Grammy winner has been documenting a getaway with fiancé Sam Asghari, who wore Versace to Elton John’s Oscar party, but that doesn’t mean she’s in vacation mode.

The singer and designer met last month and were joined by Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari.Britney Spears/Instagram

The singer confirmed Page Six’s exclusive report that she’s writing a memoir, sharing in a since-deleted post Monday that “it’s actually healing and therapeutic.”

“It’s also hard to bring up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express myself openly! I can only imagine that I sound childish, but I was extremely young when those events occurred… and to address it now… I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m fully aware of that! she added she about his next book.

Spears wrote that she’s “sorry” if she offends anyone, but feels that if her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, can write a memoir mentioning the “Toxic” singer, so can she.

The duo, seen here in 2003, have been in the same circle for years.REUTERS

“I’m sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories…but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times…cry on TV…and get a sincere ‘awww’ from most…I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram,” he wrote.

The pop star has criticized her sister for publishing a memoir, though the 31-year-old “Zoey 101” alum argued she had every right to publish a book about her own life experiences.

Versace shared his update on Spears at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 bash.FilmMagic

The sisters publicly feuded throughout January when Jamie Lynn publicized her tome, “Things I Should Have Said.” Britney responded by sending the actress a cease and desist letter.

Spears’ younger brother released the book just months after Britney’s 13-year conservatorship dissolved in November 2021.

Since then, Britney has gone on several tirades on social media criticizing her family for taking advantage of her.

Sources previously told Page Six that Britney’s book deal is worth a whopping $15 million.

