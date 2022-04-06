Dominion, the longest of the entire saga

MADRID, 6 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

The next June 10th will land in theaters Jurassic World: Dominion. The new installment of the Jurassic franchise promises to offer fans the expected meeting of the protagonists of the new age with the stars of the original trilogy in a film that, according to the latest information, will last the size of a diplodocus.

As revealed by the One Take News portal, the film directed by Colin Trevorrow will have a duration of 146 minutes and 57 secondsincluding the credits. Jurassic World: Dominion will become like this the longest movie in the whole franquicia based on the book by Michael Crichton started in 1993 with Jurassic Park.

that primal Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, had a duration of 127 minutes. Then, in 1997, came his second installment, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, with a footage of 129 minutes. In 2001 the first era of the saga closed with jurassic park 3, which lasted only 92 minutes. The franchise returned years later in 2015 with Jurassic Worldwhich ran for 124 minutes, and its sequel, and so far the last film in the franchise, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, was released in 2018 with a duration of 129 minutes. Now, with its 2 hours and almost 27 minutes, Dominion will surpass all the previous.

Colin Trevorrow previously directed 2015’s Jurassic World and produced and wrote 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, directed by JA Bayona. With Trevorrow back at the controls, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt reprise their leading rolesas in a tape in which, in addition, the protagonists of the original trilogy will reappear: Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who will reprise their roles as Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm and Alan Grant, respectively.

“This new installment takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Now, dinosaurs live together – and hunt – with humans all over the world. This fragile balance will change the future and will decideonce and for all, whether humans will remain at the top of predators on a planet they share with the most fearsome animals in creation,” says the film’s official synopsis.

Although Jurassic World Dominion it will be the end of the trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the producer of the franchise, Frank Marshall, has already assured that after the new movie there will be more installments of the saga.