Did Alexa Nikolas Leave ‘Zoey 101’ Over Her Rivalry With Jamie Lynn Spears? | Series

The actress assures that she is on Britney’s side and calls her colleague a liar.

Alexa Nikolas became known in Zoey 101series starring Jamie Lynn Spears. When she joined the production as Nicole Bristow, she was only 12 years old and in 2006, after the end of the second season, she left the project.

After what Alexa Nikolas is off Zoey 101 It was rumored that she was fired from the Nickelodeon series after problems with Jamie Lynn Spears. In fact, to justify his departure from the project, they invented a mental problem —Obsessive Male Gender Disorder (OMGD)— for his character, the same reason for which he had changed schools in season 3.

At that time it was known that Britney Spears had confronted Alexa Nikolas so that he “would not mess” with his sister. The singer, who was more than 10 years her senior, allegedly threatened to block her future job opportunities.

Alexa Nikolas and Jamie Lynn Spears talk about their problems

In 2019, when the actresses were already adults, Alexa Nikolas revealed on an Instagram Live that she was a victim of bullying on the set of Zoey 101both by Jamie Lynn Spears as well as other cast members. According to the actress, her series companions made fun of her and excluded her from her.

When Alexa was pregnant – her daughter Nova was born in November 2020 -, jamie lynn He allegedly apologized for his behavior, wanted to include her in the video clip of the new version of the series theme and even sent her a gift for her baby.

However, Nikolas did not want to participate in Jamie Lynn’s new projects and she counterattacked with the statements from his book Things I Should’ve Said. In this, Spears assured that Alexa was jealous that she had become closer to Kristin Herrera than her.

Jamie Lynn also maintained that she had been the victim of her co-star, who allegedly said that Spears sucked, and not the other way around.

The Statements by Jamie Lynn Spears led Alexa Nikols to tears, something he shared on his Instagram account. “I was very surprised how much she lied there,” said the actress, who thought things were “okay” after her latest close-ups.

“I would like to go back in time and tell my 12-year-old self that she is very lucky to not have a friend like her,” Nikols warned earlier this year.

Britney Spears sides with Alexa Nikolas

After the publication of Things I Should’ve Said, Britney Spears also accused her sister Jamie Lynn of lying and assured that she also did it with everything related to Alexa Nikolas. This, for her part, also made public that she was on the side of the Princess of Pop in the middle of the lawsuit with which she was the protagonist of Zoey 101.

After the series, Alexa Nikolas has participated in series such as Criminal Minds, CSI Miami, Heroes, Family Guy and Mad Men. She is married to Michael Gray and we don’t know if she will resume her lawsuit with Jamie Lynn Spears, but surely the fans of both will be in charge of reminding us constantly.