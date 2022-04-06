Denzel Washington was once told he wasn’t handsome enough to star in ‘Remember the Titans’

As most know, actor Denzel Washington played Coach Herman Boone in the sports drama remember the titans. But when Washington went to meet the person his character was based on, he received some unflattering comments. But the exchange told Washington a lot about the man he was going to play.

Denzel Washington was hesitant to star in ‘Remember the Titans’

remember the titans it could be one of the most popular and respected papers in Washington. As most know, Washington played Virginia high school football coach Boone. Boone would attempt to unite his football team in the early 1970s in the wake of integration. Although the film was a critical and commercial success, Washington had reservations about the role.

“I was hesitant at first, coming straight from Hurricane. And this isn’t disrespectful to Coach Boone: It’s not really about the coaches, it’s about the kids. … This is not about two old men sitting around giving speeches, and I say ‘old men’ because I played one of them,” Washington once told CNN.

Aside from that, Washington also joked that sports fans can take their sports teams seriously. This could have added unnecessary pressure on Washington.

“You think people are sticking to the real facts of what happened in a civil rights fight or a capital murder case, wait until you start messing with a legendary high school football season from 30 years ago Washington told the Tampa Bay Times. “You make a mistake in a move and they kill you.”

Denzel Washington Was Told He Wasn’t Good Looking Enough To Play Coach Boone

Washington was eventually convinced to play the part. Although he did not choose to do titans because of his message, he still claimed that the message was important.

“I didn’t want to make this movie because of the message it contained, but I think what it says is real and important to say. What everyone on TC Williams’ team — players and coaches, too — learned was that when people get to know each other, all those preconceptions melt away. We learn from people who are different from us. Our lives are enriched by them,” Washington said.

However, upon meeting the real Coach Boone, Washington was told that he lacked certain qualities for the role. One of those qualities is his appearance.

“The first thing he tells me is that he doesn’t suit me for the part,” Washington said. “Mainly because I’m not handsome enough. I think he’s joking, then I realize he’s serious. He is a true old school football manager.”

But the Oscar winner discovered that he actually met a much more relaxed version of the coach.

“Then his wife tells me later that he actually has it written in his will. Prickly is not the word for this guy. His wife says that she is happy to have met him after she had softened; she said it’s about a third of how tough she used to be,” she shared.

Rewatching ‘Remember the Titans’ Once Made Denzel Washington Cry

Even Washington got a little emotional when he reviewed the sports drama and couldn’t believe how moved he was.

“I’m sitting in the theater, trying to pretend I’m not crying, like all men do,” he continued. “But he moved me. I’m thinking, ‘What’s wrong with me? I’m in this movie and I’m crying. So I thought, “Well, good. I did my job.’”

