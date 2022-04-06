‘Death suits you so well’ is a hilarious satire with a phenomenal Bruce Willis

The recent announcement of Bruce Willis of his withdrawal due to a neurological disease left us all frozen. Suddenly one of those cinematographic icons saw his career cut short, and we were no longer going to be able to enjoy his way of filling the screen again. Fortunately, its classics endureincluding all those actioners huge where charisma came out of every pore.

Although Willis was always more than that. His career took off, in fact, with comedy, starring in the romantic sitcom ‘Luz de luna’. And that fine comic touch has also accompanied him in some of his action films, but he had no qualms about giving himself up to nonsense if the movie required it. She did it, especially brilliantly, in the cult classic ‘Death Becomes Her’, by Robert Zemeckisavailable in Filmin.

Body worship

the writers David Kopp and Martin Donovan they watched from a distance as Hollywood’s fear of aging actresses led to an obsession with surgical procedures to try to combat aging. saw there a chance for hilarious satirewho mocks the obsession with vanity and the self-destructive spiral it generates.

Zemeckis, in his sweetest moment after the successes of the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy and ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’, saw a fabulous opportunity to make another hilarious comedy experimenting with cutting-edge special effects.

The story puts us in the middle of a duel between Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep), a veteran actress, and Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn), an aspiring writer, who they are constantly itching to prevail as the most successful and the most beautiful of the two, also fighting over a common romantic interest (Willis) who is more of “interest” than “romantic”. Her obsession with staying luxurious and lush leads the actress on a quest for, quite literally, the elixir of youth, which is in the hands of a witch (Isabella Rossellini).

The film has some very caustic humor around this obsession, but never turns it on the characters of Streep and Hawn, even though they behave quite deplorably. The film knows how to show how all psychopathy derives from the social conception that these women have no value unless they look beautiful in the eyes of the public.

Her attitude of going ahead in her pursuit of glamour, no matter what the consequences may be outrageous or disastrousmakes them as exaggerated as they are iconic for the LGTBQ community, especially for circles like ‘Drag Race’.

‘Death suits you so well’: the best of Zemeckis

It is no coincidence that Willis’s character is, above all, a plastic surgeon, and they dispute it until they find another method to preserve their youth. Their rivalry also evokes public disputes between great stars like Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, which, together with its fantastic component, underpins Koepp’s idea that this project wanted to be a version of Night of the Living Dead directed by George Cukor.

This is just one of the aspects that make it a delicious and hooligan satire, along with a highly inspired Zemeckis to bring the hilarious moments to life. Her clever use of digital effects for the more action-packed, deformed sequences moves the tone closer to a Tex Avery-like cartoon, but she never feels overly goofy. The trio of actors, moreover, is completely devoted to that satire, with Willis excellently bringing to life an increasingly insignificant and unhinged man.

It is a film that goes all out in its proposal, and that gave it ballots at the time to be misunderstood. Released in 1992, it barely managed to collect its budget of 55 million at the domestic box office, although internationally it was sensational. But time has given it the cult it deserveswith his ideas still valid today, and already many appreciate it for what it is: one of the best works of Robert Zemeckis.