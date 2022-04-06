Daniel Radcliffe surprised by revealing which actresses he was in love with

Daniel Radcliffe He is best known for having played Harry Potter in the film saga based on the story created by JK Rowling. However, the actor has managed to separate himself from the young magician and managed to forge an interesting career, with projects that the actor is excited to do.

One of his most recent films is Lost City (The Lost City), the film in which he stars alongside Sandra Bullock and channing tatum. In the midst of promoting the film, the actor participated in an interview on Capital Breakfastwhere he answered a series of questions.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker