Daniel Radcliffe surprised by revealing which actresses he was in love with

Daniel Radcliffe He is best known for having played Harry Potter in the film saga based on the story created by JK Rowling. However, the actor has managed to separate himself from the young magician and managed to forge an interesting career, with projects that the actor is excited to do.

One of his most recent films is Lost City (The Lost City), the film in which he stars alongside Sandra Bullock and channing tatum. In the midst of promoting the film, the actor participated in an interview on Capital Breakfastwhere he answered a series of questions.

One of the reporters’ questions that seemed to amuse Radcliffe was about his “celebrity crush”that is, those celebrities with whom he was in love in a platonic way.

The 32 year old interpreter he had no problem revealing that the names of the two celebrities who clouded him: one of them is Cameron Diaz and the other, drew Barrymoreconfessed the actor.

However, the interviewers could not help but notice that his platonic loves were very “old school”, so they asked him about a more recent one. Radcliffe did not hesitate to appoint Juno TempleBritish actress who plays Keeley Jones in the series ted lasso.

“I have worked with her, she is beautiful and I would not mind saying her name,” said Daniel, who shared the screen with the actress in the film. horns.

Temple and Radcliffe, together in Horns

Despite having his celebrity crush, Radcliffe’s heart already has an owner. He is currently in a relationship with the actress Erin Darkwhom he met during the filming of Kill Your Darlings in 2013.

The former boy wizard remembers meeting Erin on set and connecting with her right away. One of his first coincidences was about the romantic comedy get over it (This is love), released in 2001 and starring Kirsten Dunst and Ben Foster.

The actor is in a relationship with Erin Darke

“There was another actor named Ben Foster, who is amazing and very intense, and he was in ‘Get Over It.’ That was all I could think of because I love that movie and Erin was there,” she recalled. “We were talking and she was like, ‘I can’t believe Ben Foster from ‘Get Over It’ is here. I was like, ‘Me too!'”

Last month the couple made an appearance on the red carpet at the premiere of Lost City In New York. It was the first public appearance of the duo in more than seven years of relationship. The last time they had been seen together at a public event was at the 2014 Tony Awards, when Radcliffe was nominated for his performance in the play The Cripple of Inishmaan.

