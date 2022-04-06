Daniel Radcliffe reveals which actresses are part of his fantasies

Daniel Radcliffe (32) is in the process of promoting his new movie Lost City, in which he shares the limelight with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. One of her last stops was on the British radio program ‘Capital Breakfast’ and, as happens on most occasions, the conversation ends up taking unexpected turns.

And it is that the presenters Roman Kemp, Siân Welby and Sonny Jay raised the actor a few engaging questions to which he had to answer honestly. If he refused, one of his fans would be “punished” by having to complete an unpleasant task.

And when he was questioned by the three celebrities that Radcliffe would include in his list of platonic loves, the actor did not avoid the question, to the ‘misfortune’ of his girlfriend, also the actress Erin Darke. “Cameron Diaz still very high on the list. drew Barrymore it’s there too. AND Juno Temple. I have worked with her, she is beautiful and I do not mind adding her name, ”said the actor.

To the three actresses mentioned could also be added a fourth in discord since during his years as Harry Potter he was in love of Helena Bonham Carter, to whom he wrote a note during one of the shoots: “I love you and I wish I had been born 10 years earlier. I might have had a chance,” the message read as she confessed on Harry Potter: Return to Hogwartsthe HBO Max special to celebrate 20 years since the start of the film saga.

However, Daniel Radcliffe was in charge of confirming that his life, also the sentimental one, is going from strength to strength. “I have a very beautiful life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade or so. We are very happy”, he assures.

I just made the movie Weird Al, which is honestly one of the most enjoyable and exciting experiences of my career. I’m going to do the last season of Miracle Workers this year and then another show on Broadway. So it’s a good year. I’m very happy with how everything is going so far.”