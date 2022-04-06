Critics Say Mads Mikkelsen Is Better Grindelwald Than Johnny Depp | Films

liliana carmona

Fantastic Beasts 3 has its preview on April 13 in Mexico

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The movie ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, the third in the saga, opens this April, and the first comments from the international press have come to light!

This film has been the subject of controversy due to the change of actor for Grindelwald, a character that was initially played by Johnny Depp, who was fired by the studio, so Mads Mikkelsen he was chosen as his replacement and he seems to have done very well.

Several members of the international press highlighted the great job the Danish actor did as the dark sorcerer, even making him look more sinister.

“Johnny Depp is gone, but his character, Gellert Grindelwald, has become more powerful than ever. Now played by Mads Mikkelsen, (the magician) is more realistic, less cartoonish in his menacing natureVariety said.

Advertising

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw reported that “Mikkelsen gives a more malicious and subtle performance than Depp’s version, and the madness in his eyes feels more in control, while The Lamplight’s Kyle Wilson added that “Mikkelsen’s performance is filled with a sense of true evil being contained, yet still vulnerable when it comes to Dumbledore.”

In addition, Comic Book’s Patrick Cavanaugh pointed out that while fans hate Depp’s departure, Mikkelsen is more subtle and “even the physical appearance is more nuanced as antagonists, revealing an effective transition from the actor’s version to the performer’s.” current”.

Mads Mikkelsen in Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets Warner Bros.

When does ‘Fantastic Animals 3’ premiere in Mexico?

The film starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Mads Mikkelsen, Katherine Waterston, Poppy Corby. Tuech and Alison Sudol will have its pre-premiere in Mexico on April 13, with its premiere on Thursday 14.