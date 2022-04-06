Courteney Cox messes it up with a ‘Friends’ filter

The new filter friends It is horrifying more than one and it is that the supposed resemblance to the protagonists of the mythical series is more than questionable. We had already verified that aesthetically they left much to be desired but now, thanks to Courteney Cox, we also know that the filter of friends doesn’t even sit well with the protagonists of friends.

The wonderful Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, wanted to test the new filters that supposedly imitate the characters of the successful series of the nineties. The result is quite terrifying, since far from looking like any of the characters, she is a bit scary.

Courteney Cox, who plays Monica Geller, uses the filters of ‘Friends’





The new filter is supposed to mimic the faces of Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry), Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe Buffay (played by Lisa Kudrow) , and Monica Geller, for Cox. The result has caused more than one laugh among those who have decided to transform their face by trying these effects.





“This is one of the worst apps I’ve ever seen,” the actress laughs. Cox wonders “Who is that? Is it Monica? I’m not sure. Is it Rachel? I don’t know” before the strange face caused by her filters. When she tries her own filter, she claims to feel horrible about herself. It is evident that the result of these effects of the new Friends filter has not succeeded even among her own characters.

We remember that a year ago, in May 2021, HBO premiered the long-awaited reunion of these six friends with its production Friends: The Reunion. With a duration of almost two hours, the interpreters gathered on the same set of the series to remember old anecdotes and funny moments.