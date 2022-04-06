Could The Rock win in a bodybuilding competition?

The day April 1 is for the Anglo-Saxons what the day of the Holy Innocents is for the Spanish. So hoaxes are launched that can sometimes be taken seriously but other times are discovered immediately. One of them has had an interesting discussion on the networks when suggest that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was going to enter a bodybuilding competition thanks to his very worked body.

Beyond the fact that a good handful of Internet users got the joke, some wondered about the possibilities of the former WWE fighter in a bodybuilding contest. Among those who did not see possibilities, the majority pointed to the poorly defined abs of the actor. Because Dwayne Johnson may have nothing to envy when it comes to size of your biceps to some bodybuilders, due to its size (although some comments consider it small for these tests) and its legs they have developed thanks to their work in the gym. However, especially in his stomach is where it shows the lack of definition they demand these types of competitions.

Jesse GrantGetty Images

If Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wanted to dedicate himself to bodybuilding, he could start by reading the numerous recommendations that have come into the proposal. “need more carbs. You have to fill those muscles first. You should gain more weight with calories”, they recommended in a forum to the protagonist of ‘Papá by surprise’. “It would have to create its own federation“, another follower pointed good humor to find a quick way.

On the other hand, what no one denies is that some might give it a try. doWho says the Arnold Classic wouldn’t offer him an invite to gain more popularity with the actor from the movie series of ‘At full throttle’. “This will make our sport more visible regardless of the result. Good news,” said the bodybuilder Christian Nunez. “We would see the largest audience among athletes and spectators in the history of any bodybuilding competition,” seconded bodybuilder Joshua Cooper.

What left no one indifferent was the possibilities of multiplying the fun of any bodybuilding contest with TheRock. “Let him compete,” the bodybuilder joked Shea Menchaca to open the door to a good time with the good humor of Dwayne Johnson. “Why couldn’t he just race for the fun of it?“, suggested another follower about the actor of ‘A Spy and a Half’.

However, there is one detail that would leave Dwayne Johnson out of any possibility. “He doesn’t have time with the 43 movies he makes every year”, sentenced another bodybuilding fan sarcastically on Instagram. Beneath the irony is the reality that The Rock would have to put all his other projects on the back burner to work more in the gym if he wanted to make it to the elite of bodybuilding. And this is something to which the actor of ‘Jumanji‘ is not going to resign.

