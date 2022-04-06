Conmebol invites León and Pachuca to the Copa Libertadores

Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, extended the invitation to Jesús Martínez, president of Grupo Pachuca, to return Mexico to the Copa Libertadores

MEXICO — The president of Conmebol, Alexander DominguezHe invited Jesus Martinez so that the Mexican teams Lion and Pachuca participate in the tournaments of said confederation and in which Pachuca marked history 15 years ago.

It was through a video that Domínguez addressed the president of Pachuca Groupwho decided to leave his position as president of the Tuzos and take control of the entire group and which has teams in Mexico and also in South America.

“I reiterate my participation so that you come back and, at least you are encouraged, and play the Copa Libertadores. Just as you did in the South American you can put one of your plates in the Libertadores Cup”, said the director.

Dominguez congratulated Jesus Martinez for the realization of Soccer Hall of Fame and which lived its tenth edition a few days ago.

Pachuca and León received an invitation to play the Libertadores. imago7

“Dear friend Jesus. I know that the investiture was a success, I have no doubt. I know you and I know the affection you have for our beloved sport, recognizing people and those who make and made history. You have my support, you know that I would have liked to be with you, ”he declared.

Currently, the Everton of Chilea team belonging to Pachuca Group is disputing the Copa Sudamericana.

Pachuca It is the only Mexican club that has managed to obtain a tournament organized by Conmebol by defeating in 2006 the Colo Colo from Chile.

During the last FIFA Congress held in Doha, Qatar, Domínguez acknowledged that they miss the participation of Liga MX teams in South American tournaments and the rivalry they had.

“Mexico is a country as soccer-loving as the South American teams are, and after many of having played in Libertadores Cup, South American and the America Cup Suddenly not having Mexico, the rivalry is missed because Mexico is passion,” he said.