Coca-Cola launches its first digital drink and enters the metaverse

Coca-Cola’s bet is a first step for powerful consumer brands in the metaverse, so we will soon see other firms in the supermarket shopping aisle doing the same.

This bet is an interesting move that undoubtedly confirms the importance of integrating digital into traditional methods where these brands already dominate.

This commitment allows Coca-Cola to check a very important element and that is the brand’s ability to define work practices that are undoubtedly determining powerful interaction activities.

Coca Cola has taken a new step in strengthening its catalog and the brand has launched its first digital drinkwhich undoubtedly demonstrates the importance that the metaverse has for mass consumption brands and how it seeks to normalize this scenario among the average consumer.

The famous beverage brand is the market leader for non-alcoholic products, with a brand value, according to Brand Financeof 33 thousand 166 million dollars.

This powerful value that imposes it on Pepsi (18 billion dollars), Red Bull (8 thousand 143 million dollars) and Nescafe (6 billion dollars) forced the brand to take this first step in the market and what it proposes is very simple, since it is a product called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Bytewhich will be released first in the metaverse before it hits stores.

The firm’s proposal is that the consumer will have the opportunity to savor the pixels, at least that is the concept on which the brand has been inspired, to find the flavor, in collaboration with the PWRwith whom he has created an island in Fortnite Creativewhere gamers can enter and taste the drink “virtually”.

WTFFF!!! 😱 Babies, @Coca Cola released a new flavor called “Zero Sugar Byte” and will first be purchasable in the metaverse until its physical release next month. 🥤 The adoption and massification of this technology continues, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/s9L2hPOqVE — I am Fira @ Bitcoin 2022 (@soyfira) April 6, 2022

What’s coming in the shopping aisle

The arrival of Coca-Cola in the metaverse confirms the digital strategy that it is working on in the short term and that one of its distributors advanced to BeverageDailywhen Annie Dumitrescuhead of digital commerce at Coca Cola HBCexplained to the outlet that the strategy was committed to integrating digital into all the actions implemented by the brand, building and putting into practice new capabilities, listening to consumers in real time, as well as increasing investments in this medium.

With this bet, undoubtedly a very important point of work is established and it is the one that has to do with the way in which the metaverse is being used today.

What Coca-Cola does is very intelligent, because it is making the most of a launch. First it is a new product that promises to make you taste a pixel. Second, it is a unique movement because it launches the product digitally, with which it conquers lovers of the metaverse and gamers in Fortnitewhere the drink will be available to be tasted virtually and third, it is a bet with which a product that will be in the refrigerators and shopping aisles is made known.

The diversification that brands are doing today is patented with a very important exercise and it is the one that has to do with the way in which brands are getting more and more involved in the market.

Under this concept, it is important to understand the resources that the market uses, to define activities of great weight in consumption. For example, communication guidelines are established that serve to understand the day-to-day of brands. Second, it is possible to define a series of resources, based on which it is intended to better bet on the consumer, this at a time when increasingly daring activities have been defined in the market.

Now read: