Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, violent actors who are recognized by The Academy

The actors of Hollywood who have been violent have not seen their careers affected at all.

At least that is observed by studying more serious events than the one staged by Will Smith last Sunday, when during the ceremony of the Oscar slapped live Chris Rock.

Russell Crowe and Mel Gibson are examples of this, along with other histrionics who have even come to trial for their undiplomatic way of settling differences with others.

Russell Crowe

The first decade of this century was dominated by Russell Crowe in violent deeds: in 2002 he beat up a producer for not having fully broadcast his speech thanking him for the prize he won thanks to “A Beautiful Mind”, and three years later, he was arrested for throwing the phone at a New York hotel clerk.

The continuous violent acts of the Oscar winner for “Gladiator” were so many that even the animation of “South Park” parodied it in one of its episodes, in which the characters watch a program called Russell Crowe amused fighting around the world.

The result? He has not lacked work, although he did have a two-year hiatus, between 2003 and 2005, in which he was not called by the producers.

After that, he practically averages two annual productions, including the expensive “Robin Hood” and “American Gangster”, the musical “Les Miserables” and recently “Out of Control”, in which he plays a violent driver who chases a woman. for the simple fact of having honked his horn.

Of course, he has not received an Oscar nomination for 20 years.

Christian bale

In July 2008, the Batman of the most recent trilogy was arrested in England after being accused by his own mother and sister of having raped them at the hotel where they were staying.

He has always denied the version of his relatives, but the British newspaper Daily Mail assured that it all started when both women insulted the actor’s wife who, suffering from insomnia, lost control. After a few hours in detention he was released without charge.

Since then he has been in 15 films, including “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises,” which earned $4 for every $1 spent on its production at the global box office.

“American Hustle”, “Exodus: Gods and Kings” and “The Big Bet” have been some of his leading roles, receiving three Oscar nominations and a statuette, the latter as Supporting Actor for “The Fighter” in 2011.

Rip Torn

The example that a violent act is not necessarily known or heard by the industry and the public.

This actor, known for various characters as the head of the “Men in Black”, had an incident in 1967 with director Dennis Hopper, who was preparing “Easy Rider”.

Apparently there was a mess in which the actor had drawn a knife to threaten the filmmaker and that began to spread among the community.

Did you remove something? No.

Torn would participate until the 90’s in about 100 productions such as the series “Kojak” and “Columbo” and the films “And where is the pilot?” and “The Lord of the Beasts”.

In 1994, he sued Hopper and managed to deny the version that weighed on him, alleging that it was the director who had really brandished the knife.

In his last two decades of life, he worked on nearly 50 projects, including the Men in Black trilogy in which Will Smith was in.

Mel Gibson

In 2010 the Russian pianist and partner of the actor, Oksana Grigorieva, blamed him for hitting her while carrying her daughter.

The matter went to trial where a parole agreement was reached, which ordered Gibson to take psychological therapy to control fits of anger, and he was fined 15 million current Mexican pesos.

From that year to date, the actor has participated in 14 titles in front of the camera, one of them as a producer (“Atrapen al gringo”, filmed in Mexico).

He has five premieres in his portfolio, the next being “Father Stu”, starring Mark Wahlberg and in which the Mexican Teresa Ruiz participates.

In 2017 he was nominated in the Directing category for his work on “Until the last man”, based on an event that occurred during World War II, when a soldier who believed in God not only refused to shoot the enemy, but also charged several wounded comrades, to keep them away from the bullets.

