Chris Hemsworth stars in the most tender video with his children

This list of the 25 most handsome celebrities will brighten your day.

The most uncanny resemblances between famous parents and their children.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth They are one of the most envied couples so far. Both she and he are two beauty icons who accumulate numerous fans on social networks regardless of the professional moment in which they find themselves. Even some parts of her body are the subject of memes, such as the actor’s arm, and we are not surprised! In fact, Chris and his brother Liam are the most handsome famous brothers in our ranking. Precisely for this reason, we ALL know that nothing could come of this couple other than gorgeous children, and it became quite clear to us after Elsa Pataky’s last post on Instagram.

We have already told you many things that make it clear that they are one of the most established couples in Hollywood, from some of Elsa’s statements to the deepest and most romantic confessions of our beloved Thor. The truth is that there seems to be lots of love in this familyAnd we couldn’t like it more!

Currently, the couple and their three children, India Rose, Sasha and Tristan, They live in Australia in a very large house where they can enjoy some of their passions such as playing sports and walking outdoors in the nature that surrounds them. In addition, they are very close and always go on family outings and spend a lot of time together. In fact, just from one of those family days we have rescued a video from an Instagram fan account.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Dying of love in 3, 2, 1… Yes, dear, we all want a Chris Hemsworth in our lives but unfortunately he’s already more than taken. we can see how He hugs his children in a VERY adorable way and takes care of them like the most. The best? Not just one comes out, but the three come out and all three receive the same affection from their superfather. Admit it, they’re cute!

Paula Padin

Paula Padín is a fashion and beauty editor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io