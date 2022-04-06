Chris Hemsworth promised something special for his return as the mercenary Tyler Rake

At the end of September, Netflix presented its massive event Tudum, in which it presented all the news regarding movies and series. One of the expected panels was that of the sequel Extraction (rescue mission for Latin America and tyler rake for Spain). While not much information about the plot was given, Chris Hemsworth confirmed that the new story is on its way.

Directed by Sam Hargrave extraction It was based on the graphic novel of the same name co-written by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who also adapted the screenplay for the film. This action thriller was released last year in the middle of a pandemic and in a very short time it became a smash hitto the point of reaching 99 million households during the first four weeks of its launch.

The success is largely due to the constant action offered by the film. According to Chris Hemsworth this will not be missing in the sequel. The actor who personifies the God of Thunder at MCUshared a video of one of the most outstanding fight scenes of Extraction and praised the stunt teamsince for that scene and others, received a distinction.

According to Chris the action is not going to skimp on the sequel.

In the message, Hemsworth makes it clear to fans that for Extraction 2 the action will be “bigger and rougher” than the first film. Another piece of information that the Australian actor drops is that filming will begin soon and that they should not go away because more news will come.

The end of the first installment was extremely surprising for Hemsworth’s character, as he falls into the river after being brutally injured. However, the epilogue was responsible for making the plot twist and leaving open the return of the mercenary.

If everything continues on track, the return of the mercenary Tyler Rake could take place sometime in 2022.