Chris Hemsworth promised something special for his return as the mercenary Tyler Rake

At the end of September, Netflix presented its massive event Tudum, in which it presented all the news regarding movies and series. One of the expected panels was that of the sequel Extraction (rescue mission for Latin America and tyler rake for Spain). While not much information about the plot was given, Chris Hemsworth confirmed that the new story is on its way.

Directed by Sam Hargrave extraction It was based on the graphic novel of the same name co-written by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who also adapted the screenplay for the film. This action thriller was released last year in the middle of a pandemic and in a very short time it became a smash hitto the point of reaching 99 million households during the first four weeks of its launch.

