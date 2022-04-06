Chris Hemsworth has a dehydration regimen that even his coach considers dangerous | People | Entertainment

There’s no doubt that Chris Hemsworth’s arms and pecs could rival even those of The Rock, the strongest guy in all of Hollywood.

But do you know the secret of the Australian actor to look so powerful in the movies? As it turns out, his trainer Luke Zocchi, a regular at Men’s Health US, recently revealed it.

Chris Hemsworth dehydration regimen

“Hours before training he doesn’t drink any water”

The protagonist of the Thor saga strictly complies with a dehydration regimen every time he has to shoot a scene without a shirt: “We start with three liters and every day we increase a liter, and then, at the end, he drinks seven liters of water,” he said Zocchi.

“Then around lunchtime before the scene, we cut off the water completely. This is in no way healthy and I would not recommend anyone else do it,” she assured.

Water is essential for good health

Zocchi said Hemsworth carb cycles simultaneously to prepare for the scenes.

He eliminates them from his diet in the week leading up to filming, but then eats 40 grams of carbohydrates every two hours for the last two days before filming.

Zocchi said that this process replenishes Hemsworth’s muscles with glycogen after draining them of all their fluids, making them appear denser and harder than they would naturally be.

Sweet potato, brown rice and, finally, sweets and sugar

“So at the beginning of the day (before the scene) I give him a sweet potato and brown rice, then later rice cakes. And then half an hour before it rolls, some fudge and sugar,” she explains.

Hemsworth also spends the last two days before filming doing low-weight, high-rep weight-lifting exercises to pump more muscles.

“You’re basically trying to look as hard and dense as you can with your muscles and get all the fluid out of your body and get as much fat as you can,” he concludes.

This method is not new

This process applied by the actor of Thor, is called “Depletion”, and consists of the elimination of all fat residue first and water later, from the body, to allow the skin to adhere to the muscle, looking in this way, the increased definition and solid appearance of muscle mass gained through training, as explained by Amed.

It is the method used by bodybuilders to compete in their events. Although it is still a health risk. These athletes are supervised by a multidisciplinary team to avoid any physical collapse.

Hydration is important throughout life, but in some stages or situations it is much more so

Although it is true that stopping drinking liquids will eliminate fluid from the tissues and will make the muscles more noticeable, this should not be a common practice, much less a habit in people who have a secular lifestyle. (I)