Chris Hemsworth and the fitness routine that conquers the brother of the owner of Amazon

The Australian actor sells his app Center, by Chris Hemsworth to Mark Bezos, a relative of the founder of Amazon, for about 180 million euros. These are the secrets of Thor’s body that everyone wants to imitate.

“Delighted to be working with Mark Bezos, David Moross and the entire team at High Post.” as advertised Chris Hemsworth (Melbourne, Australia, August 11, 1983) on his own Instagram account the sale of his fitness platform, Centr, for 180 million euros. None other than the relative of the second richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, majority shareholder and founder of the retailer Amazon.com.

An application born to popularize the training routines of the actor and husband of the Spanish Elsa Pataky, who has also actively contributed to this success. Not in vain, and as he himself has published, the operation has been closed for 200 million dollars (just over 180 million euros). In turn, HighPost has also acquired Inspire Fitness, a company that produces free weights, rowing machines, and other fitness-related equipment.

Mark Bezos, the brother of the owner of Amazon, had hit the headlines so far for his philanthropic work or as a passenger on the first flight into space in which Jeff was immersed. Now, this investment in the app of the eternal thor put the brand in an interesting point of internationalization and digitization. The inimitable physical state of the actor, which has made him envied and desired in equal measure, will be even closer to those millions of people who pursue Googled his “Chris Hemsworth workout”, throwing more than 30 million results in the search engine. It focuses, above all, on very healthy nutrition combined with lifting weights almost every day. “For all the Marvel roles, we started like three months before. We almost did a training camp,” expressed his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, when great interest in the app was aroused in confinement.

a superhero body

“The planning of Chris Hemsworth is based on your specific needs“, explains Howard Rojas, coach expert in training strength, the basis of training of the actor. But the first thing that needs to be clarified is the maxim “abdominals are made in the kitchen”, so a fundamental premise to show off such a fibrous body with hardly any fat is the diet, striking a balance in terms of deficit or surplus. caloric according to physical activity: “When you expend more energy, your caloric intake is 3,000 to 3,500 calories and, when you rest and slow down, 2,000 to 3,000 calories a day.” Your three macronutrient intakes are based on carbohydrates, protein, and fat to ensure you maintain muscle mass.

the australian train four to five days a week, with a 90-minute upper and lower body split routine. This is the secret of the divine Thor, according to his app.

Day 1: Upper body or upper body (push approach)

Incline Dumbbell Press – 4 sets/6-8 reps

Flat bench press – 3 sets/8-10 reps

Cable crossover with pulley: 2 sets/13-15 reps

Arnold Presses – 3 sets/8-10 reps

T-Bar Row: 3 sets/8-10 reps

1 arm dumbbell row: 2 sets/8-10 reps

Superset Biceps Curl and Triceps Extension: 2 cycles (4 sets total) 10 reps each

Da 2 – Lower body or lower body (focus on quadriceps)

Squat (can be front or back squat) – 3-4 sets of 5 reps.

lunges o lunges: 3 sets / do 8 reps per leg.

Leg Extension – 3 sets/10-12 reps

Standing Calf Raise: 5 sets/15 reps

Day 3 – Upper body (pull approach)

Pull-ups: 3 sets/6-8 reps. Once you can do 8 reps with just your bodyweight, start adding weight.

Barbell Row – 3 sets/8-10 reps

1 arm dumbbell row – 2 sets/ 10-12 reps

Shoulder shrugs – 3 sets/12 reps

Arnold Press – 2 sets/10 reps

Lateral Raises – 3 sets/15 reps

Superset Biceps Curl and Triceps Extension: 2 cycles (4 sets total) 10 reps each

Day 4 – Lower Body (hamstrings and glutes focus)

Rack Pull-ups (Pull-ups) – 4 sets/5 reps

lunges – 3 sets/ 8 reps per leg

swing dumbbell: 3 sets/15 reps

Leg curl machine – 3 sets/15 reps

Standing Calf Raise: 5 sets/15 reps

Suitable for mortals or for Greek gods?

We asked Rojas about this training, from the point of view of a professional. Can everyone do it? “The volume of this training is medium to high, so not everyone can copy it. It is based on adherence and adaptations to reach a high intensity stimulus. It can be reached? Of course! But it takes time. Hence it is not recommended for a beginner. Overnight you can’t become an athlete because such a high volume doesn’t allow for quick recovery,” the instructor clarifies.

Rojas always advises training based on the specific characteristics of the person, to better adapt to their needs and increase their performance, instead of carrying a photo of a celebrity in our heads that we want to resemble. “That doesn’t work. The routine can be copied 100%, as well as its food, but we would enter the mirror error, which is to imitate someone who He probably has a very different background, lifestyle and genetics than we do.”

The highest recommendation is, continues the expert, follow the outline of Chris Hemsworth but not the volume of training. For example, lowering the days from four to two, or varying the number of repetitions. “Surely we won’t achieve his exact body by doing the same type of training, but we can increase our strength and muscular endurance, adapting to a fairly varied stage of high intensity”. He also recommends starting with a CrossFit style training, a functional one where strength, endurance, power and speed are combined, lower fat percentage: “Until reaching that 12% of Hemsworth, which is not bad at all for an athlete, and that is why his muscles are so marked.” To all this, obviously, we must add a diet rich in broccoli, eggs and chicken, banishing alcohol, fried and processed foods.