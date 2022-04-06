Chris Hemsworth and his challenge of 5 exercises to look good without a shirt

The workout:

Battle Ropes (40 reps)

This exercise is done with a thick rope that is anchored to a wall, device, bank or whatever you have at hand. Take one end of the rope in each hand, bend your knees slightly, keep your back straight, and move your arms with force and speed to create a rippling motion with the rope.

Medicine Ball Slams (10 reps)

take a medicine ball and place it behind your head, spread your feet slightly apart and kick the ball hard forward, bending your knees slightly. Pick up the ball from the ground (if your ball bounces, be careful not to hit yourself) and repeat.

Medicine Ball Triceps Curls (10 reps)

These are like typical close grip pushupsthe difference is that instead of putting your hands on the ground, you lean on the medicine ball, which provides an extra challenge for your balance.

Reverse lunge curl (10 reps)

This exercise combines dumbbell biceps curls with lungeswhich you do by taking a big step back as you curl, lowering your knees until your front thigh is parallel to the ground and your back knee very close to the ground.

Sit-through (10 reps each side)

Begin this exercise on your hands and knees, lift your knees off the ground and, twisting your hips, bring your right knee under your opposite arm, quickly return and repeat on the other side for an alternating motion.

According to the actor, you must perform each round a total of 10 times, with 1 minute rest between each. It is recommended that you add a warm-up before you start, to get ready, and a short cool-down and recovery session at the end.