Chivas already has a new coach in its squad in Verde Valle. Will he replace Marcelo Michel Leaño?

The technical director of Chivas de Guadalajara, Marcelo Michel Leaño, already feels the pressure from within his squad and could be replaced by a new coach, who is already in Verde Valle.

Marcelo Michel Leaño, current technical director of Chivas de Guadalajara, has been harshly questioned this semester and from inside his campus he can already feel the pressure, because he could be replaced tomorrow by a new coach who is already in Verde Valleready to take on his first experience on a bench and who feels the red-and-white colors like few others on the current Guadalajara payroll.

The first team of the Sacred Flock trained this Tuesday at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle, in the continuation of its preparation for the next match: against Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, corresponding to Matchday 13 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX. The duel will mark the start of a marathon of six dates in a period of just 20 days for the rojiblancos, who will define his destiny in this semester and possibly that of his questioned helmsman on the bench.

Leaño has been harshly criticized by the Guadalajara fans after not exhibiting a real change in the current results presented by the team, which is in 13th place in the standings, with the same number of points in 11 presentations and that keeps him out of the playoff spots for the Clausura 2022 Playoffsso the board would no longer have to look for another coach outside the fold, they already have him on their squad.

The high command of the Herd is already aware of the presence of a new coach at the Verde Valle facilities, someone who could change the soul of their squad and who has the full support of the sports director Ricardo Peláez to assume a challenge and a responsibility of the level that Chivas represents, since he has shown to feel the red and white shirt like few others.

It’s about the defender Antonio “Chicken“Briseño. The tall central Guadalajara bragged this Tuesday in a story from his personal account on the social network Instagram already have his certificate as technical director, which is granted by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and in the “storyHe introduced it like this:Ladies and gentlemen, yes now. The title has already arrived to direct. hey, what was up? Here we go“. Would you give the responsibility of training our Chivas to the “Chicken“?

