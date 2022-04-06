Chevrolet Montana would be a “mini-Silverado”, with 1.2 Turbo Tracker

New information ensures that the future Chevrolet Montana pick-up will have aesthetic details of the Silverado, and the technical base of the Tracker.

GM’s next premiere in Latin America will be Chevrolet Montana, a subcompact pick-up that has already been officially announced, and that aims to compete with the Renault Oroch. For this reason, the specialized press of the region and especially of Brazil, is very attentive to all the information that may arise in this regard, either from the manufacturer or from unofficial sources.

Its production will take place in Sao Caetano do Sul, in Brazil, where the Chevrolet Tracker is also produced. And in fact, it will be closely linked to this SUV that has been sold in Colombia since the end of 2020, since they will share a platform and a mechanical base.

As has been known through Brazilian media, the new truck will be based on the GEM platform of General Motors and SAIC-Wuling, which supports the Onix and Tracker. And from the latter, it will take its engine and gearbox assembly. But there’s also some closer to reality data on what it might look like.

Chevrolet Montana 2024: mechanical aspects

Replicating the Tracker mechanics, the future Chevrolet Montana will carry the well-known 1.2-liter Turbo engine, 130 hp of power at 5,500 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. In addition, as in the SUV, it must be joined by a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. For now, a version with four-wheel drive is not proposed.

Where it could be different is in the suspension scheme. The pick-up is expected to have a specific adjustment, according to the use to which this vehicle will be destined, which, fundamentally, will be for work. Of course, without leaving aside family use.

On the other hand, the security team will be as robust as it is at Onix and Tracker, which have become benchmarks in their respective segments. It will have at least 6 airbags in all its versions, hill start assistant and traction and stability controls.

Design: a “mini-Silverado”?

Based on the spy photos that have been known so far of the new Chevrolet Montana, the Brazilian designer Renato Aspromonte, known as “OverboostBR”, created new illustrations that allow you to imagine what it will look like. And on this occasion, several details previously seen in the newly released electric Silverado were included.

Among them are its wide “C” paral, which simulates a built-in roll bar, a black horizontal bar on the tailgate, the name “Chevrolet” written in large letters on it, and taillights with a kind of lateral fin. According to his proposal, it could also have a black stripe that would give the sensation of a floating roof, SUV style.

No front end illustration was done this time around, but it’s clear from spy photos that it will have split-tier headlights and a massive grille, styled very similarly to the one on the Trailblazer produced in Korea and sold in North America. Something if it is confirmed: it will be a double cabin, with four doors and a length close to 4.70 meters.

When will we meet the new Chevrolet Montana? It will be next year, already as a 2024 model. And given its typology, it is not unreasonable that we have it in Colombia.

Oscar Julian Restrepo Mantilla. Sources: Autos Segredos, Auto+.



