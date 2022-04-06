Celebrities who were a couple and you don’t remember

Jennifer and Vince met in 2005 on the set of their movie, Living with my ex. They dated for almost a year before breaking up in real life in 2006. But the relationship was important because it was her first relationship after breaking up with Brad Pitt. In a 2008 interview with Vogue, Jennifer had this to say about him and their relationship: “I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life… He was kind and funny and perfect for our time together. And I I needed that. And it followed its natural course.”

Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

