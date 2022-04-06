Celebrities: Ben Affleck explains the reason for his breakup with Jennifer Lopez

Lapart from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez it happened in 2004, and it was the same actor who explained the reasons for a breakup. Now, both look more in love than ever, and the rumors of the wedding sound stronger every day.

“I’d say the media attention was about fifty percent of what destroyed our relationship,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. “The idea that people hate you and hate you if you’re with someone, and that being together is poisonous and ugly and toxic and something none of us want to be a part of. And ‘who the hell would want to invite them to dinner?’ And ‘what the hell are they doing together?'”

“When we realized that we were seriously thinking of hiring three different ‘decoy brides’ in three different locations, we realized that something was wrong,” said the American actor, who is seen very happy next to his partner, JLO.

I felt very hurt and angry and felt like a fool.” However, last June, the couple confirmed that they rekindled their relationship almost two decades later.

According to Affleck, he had some doubts about whether to reestablish a relationship with Lopez, as he explained to Stern that he was concerned about how a union with a high-profile celebrity would affect his three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine. The actor shares custody of the three with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“Of course it crossed my mind. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it,” the actor confessed.