Cardi B’s bodyguard is not distracted even at Disney

(CRHoy.com) The bodyguard of the famous singer Cardi B keeps an eye out even at Disneyland. This is shown in a video that circulates in networks, in which the rapper is seen enjoying with her daughter in an attraction and, next to them, the artist’s bodyguard.

The networks noticed the fact when they saw a serious and stocky man sitting next to the artist, but in another place in the attraction.

The moment went viral on Twitter and reached 10 million views since its publication on March 26.

My girl met @iamcardib @Disneyland and the bodyguard looks all business in those teacups! pic.twitter.com/1PSX6BdR8W — Nick (@DunksR4us) March 27, 2022

Cardi B is seen in the video dressed in red laughing with her 3-year-old daughter Kulture in a pink mug, while, her bodyguard keeps an eye on the two in a blue mug that sits right next to it.

Nick, the man who shared the video of the moment, did so with a tweet that read: “My daughter met @iamcardib @Dineyland and the bodyguard looked great on those teacups!”since that moment the comments about the concentration of the escort have not stopped.

Some responded with humorous responses such as: “The bodyguard looks comfortable”, “The bodyguard looks like parents who follow their daughters on a date”, “He looks very serious in those colorful teacups”.