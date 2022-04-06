Cardi B wins order forcing YouTuber to remove defamatory videos

Cardi-B won one court order that forces the youtuber Tasha K. to remove and never post defamatory videos about her again.

It comes a few months after the rapper won a £2 million lawsuit against Latasha Kebeknown online as Tasha K.

In a court document seen by Radio 1 Newsbeat, a judge ordered Kebe to remove more than 20 videos.

The singer, known for hits like I Like It, Money and WAP, was the subject of a “malicious campaign” of false accusations by Kebe.

Kebe hosts the gossip site UnWineWithTashaK which has a million subscribers.

During the trial, the lawyers of the singer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said that Kebe had launched “a campaign to damage and destroy the reputation [de Cardi B] between their fans and the consuming public”.

Cardi B’s terms

Cardi B and Tasha K.



Kebe has to remove 21 videos in the next five days from his YouTube channels and social networks.

In the original case, Cardi B’s attorneys said Kebe began making “degrading and harassing statements” in early 2018 and continued to do so, at one point falsely claiming the star had worked as a prostitute.

A judge has now barred Kebe from making certain statements about Cardi B’s sexual health and personal life.

The judge declared that both parties had agreed to the terms of the “permanent injunction.”

as we inform in The Truth NewsCardi B’s lawyers said comments and videos on Kebe’s channel caused the singer “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish and emotional distress.”

Following a trial in January, a jury in the state of Georgia sided with Cardi B and held Kebe liable for defamation, false lighting and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In total, Kebe was ordered to pay Cardi B just over $3 million in damages and legal fees. Kebe is currently appealing the original verdict, and if the appeals court overturns that decision, this injunction would also be reversed.

