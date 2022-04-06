Cardi B reveals that she wants to get tattooed in an unusual place

Of all the places on the body to get a tattoothe expensive it is definitely the most delicate place. After all, you can’t hide the design. If you regret it in the future, it is literally “in your face”. Cardi-BFinally, she said she’s glad she didn’t get a face tattoo as a teenager. Anyway, she’s currently thinking of doing one of these: but it would be for a good reason.

“Random but…I’m 1% close to getting my son’s name tattooed on my face…I really want to!“, she wrote.

If he actually got this tattoo, it would be bold on his jawline! Months earlier, Cardi B told a story in which she almost got a tattoo on her face. “Every day I am grateful not to have this face tattooed that I wanted when I was 16 years old”, said the rapper in July of last year.

If you were curious about which design she would choose, Cardi B revealed: “little stars from the top of my eyebrow to my jaw“. Pretty quirky, right? The singer’s husband Offsetthe name of the couple’s first child was tattooed on his face, culture. Look: