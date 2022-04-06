Cardi B leaves Twitter and insults fans after her absence at Grammy

Digital Millennium

The ceremony of Grammys 2022 gave spectacular live performances, such as the one by BTS and Olivia Rodrigo, but it was also the scene of unlucky momentsone of them happened after the awards ceremony began and involved to Cardi B, who abruptly closed his Twitter account after insulting his disgruntled fans.

The rapper decided not to attend the 64 awards ceremony of the Recording Academy despite being nominated in the category of Best Rap Performance. His absence bothered a group of his followers who soon claimed him through social media.

The heated debate between Cardi-B and their fans began shortly after the inaugural show. And it is that several Internet users said they were disappointed by the attitude of the native of New York and They criticized her for not attending the gala.

“What I want to say is, why get excited if you know you’re not going to the grammys from the start… (Cardi B) needs to take her fans more seriously, this is getting ridiculous, sorry,” one Twitter user noted.

“When did I get you all excited? Where and when did I ever (give) hints? Are you okay?”The rapper replied, assuring that she never said she would be at the gala.

In the comment thread, which was later deleted and picked up by the middle Page Six, another user wrote to the singer: “I bet your son wouldn’t like you to be on c * lo while you make fun of the fans and you don’t drop music”, to which Cardi B replied: “I hope their mothers die.”

Cardi B disappointed in her fans

It was then that the interpreter of “WAP” announced the closure of her Twitter account and expressed how disappointed she was at her fans’ reaction to her decision not to go to the Grammys.

“I’m going to delete Twitter, but my God, I hate this stupid fan base. They have to be the most stupid, criticizing my kids just because they thought I was going to go to the Grammys and I didn’t. doWhat’s wrong with them? When did I give to understand that I was going to go? It’s fucking crazy. I can not anymore. I have to protect myself,” she wrote.

Also, the rapper let know the reasons for her absence. “I’m not going to go to any awards show if I don’t have a song to perform or if I haven’t put out a new album… next year,” she said.

