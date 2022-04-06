Cardi B eliminates Twitter and Instagram: what happened and why she made this decision

Although she was not present at the Grammy Awards, Cardi B caused controversy in social media after this great event, but why? Well, it is that Internet users were left wanting to see her on the big night, as well as her outfit, so they began to criticize her, however, the haters bothered the singer, so much so that she closed her account. Twitter.

What happened?

Cardi B did not attend the 2022 Grammy Awards on the night of April 3, despite the fact that she was nominated in the category of Best Rap Performance, in which she ultimately triumphed Baby Kemm. But the famous decided not to go, which caused surprise and annoyance among her followers who were eager to see her.

The Artist’s Wife hip hop, Offset, was on the lips of Internet users, who commented on his publications, so much so that it exploded on the social network, but he did so because they touched on a very sensitive topic, such as his family. It should be noted that it is true that celebrities are public figures and their success is thanks to their fans, but when Internet users mess with their close social environment, it is true that they have the right to be upset.

It may interest you: This is the 2022 Grammy red carpet: from Doja Cat to Olivia Rodrigo

But let’s continue. The problems began when a user complained in the following way: “What I want to say is, why get excited if you know that you are not going to the Grammys from the beginning? [Cardi B] You need to take your fans more seriously, this is getting ridiculous, I’m sorry,” he said.

To which, the artist replied: “When did I move you all? Where and when did I ever give clues? Are you okay?”. However, the lawsuit did not end there, since said user he attacked the artist again, who recently boasted the birth of his son. And it was just a negative comment towards him, that the artist made the decision to close her Twitter.

“I bet your son wouldn’t like you to be c…lo, while you make fun of the fans and you don’t drop music“, wrote. To this, Cardi B was not silent and she responded as follows: “I hope their mothers die.”

After these tense moments, the singer wrote that had made the decision to close his Twitterbecause he did not like his children to be the center of criticism.