Canal Decasa recovers the mythical series ‘A crime has been written’

donostia – Canal Decasa broadcasts from today (7:45 p.m.), for the first time in its programming, a fiction series. And it does so by recovering one of the great classics of the intrigue genre, It has written a crime. According to Mandi Ciriza, director of lifestyle channels at AMC Networks International Southern Europe, “at Canal Decasa we want to offer viewers the best content while continuing to evolve and, therefore, our first major commitment to fiction is a series so beloved by the audience as It has written a crimewhich is an intergenerational icon”.

It has written a crime will do tandem with the Scott brothers, since the launch of the series will be accompanied by the exclusive premiere of the new episodes of the second season of The twins reform twice (7:00 p.m.).

From Monday to Friday, the audience will be able to accompany Angela Lansbury in her investigations and will see how the series also welcomed the passage of great classic stars such as Janet Leigh, Eli Wallach, Cyd Charisse, Virginia Mayo, José Ferrer, Stewart Granger, Martin Landau, Jean Simmons or Paul Sorvino and other younger names like George Clooney, Tom Selleck, Linda Hamilton, Courtney Cox, Joaquin Phoenix or Andy García, among others.

The series, produced for CBS and which was broadcast in the United States between 1984 and 1996 with a total of 264 chapters, was broadcast almost all over the world with great success. Between us it has been broadcast by regional channels such as Atreseries, Fox Crime or Paramount Network, in this case until December of last year.

In the emblematic series, the British actress Angela Lansbury plays the mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher, a very cordial and kind woman who, after retiring, throws herself into writing mysteries in her coastal town of Cabot Cove, a place from which numerous Sometimes she goes out, becoming a real detective with great ability to solve murders thanks to her great imagination and sagacity. The character is inspired by that of Miss Marple created by Agatha Christie. And, in fact, before offering her role to Lansbury, the producers considered the names of Jean Stapleton or Doris Day, but the British had the advantage that she had already played Miss Marple in the broken mirror, so it was finally chosen. And the bet went perfectly.

Angela Lansbury The leading actress of It has written a crime It wasn’t just that, actress. She has also been a singer, songwriter, producer, or voice actress. She has been lavish in both television and film and theater after studying acting in New York, where her family had come from her native London fleeing World War II. She arrived in Hollywood at the hands of MGM and shot such mythical titles as gas light, The portrait of Dorian Gray or, above all, the rookie witch. But international fame came to her in 1984 with her performance as Jessica Fletcher in It has written a crime. Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards such as an honorary Oscar, six Golden Globes (four of them for It has written a crime), five Tonys, one Olivier and one Grammy.