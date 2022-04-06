Camila Cabello, proud of her curves, wears a neon body-hugging jumpsuit | Special: Instagram

The talented singer-songwriter, Camila Hairpublished a series of images of the concert that will premiere on her official TikTok account on April 7 in which she appears showing off her sculptural curves clad in a body-hugging neon jumpsuit.

The famous actress and singer originally from Cojímar, Cuba, she covered herself from neck to toe in a dramatic and bold jumpsuit Featuring a neon yellow and nude print with matching pointed toe stiletto heeled sock booties.

Camila Cabello starred in the video clip of her recent song “Psychofreak”sporting a ponytail in her long jet-black hair and fantasy makeup that highlighted her graphic neon eyeliner, her tanned cheeks and her full nude lips.

The concert “Family: Welcome to the Family” will be streamed live through the official TikTok account of the acclaimed singer of “Señorita” prior to the release of her long-awaited third studio album “Family” which will go on sale next April 8.

Throughout her successful career in the entertainment industry, Camila Cabello has starred in memorable photo shoots, iconic covers of prestigious magazines, and successful advertising campaigns for renowned international brands.

The 25-year-old singer graced the magazine’s April cover Elle Mexico dressed in an outfit from the French fashion house Yves Saint-Laurent and during the session he posed for the lens of the Ukrainian photographer, Sasha Samsonova, wearing outfits from the Italian firm Gucci.

She also recently splurged her exquisite style from the streets of London, England, wearing a sophisticated black zipper dress signed by the Italian fashion house Moschino and an edgy outfit from the Belgian fashion designer Dries van Noten.

The successful singer-songwriter of Cuban-American origin has built a solid career as a solo artist since the release of her debut album in 2018 and at her young age has become one of the most influential female exponents in the music industry.

Camila Cabello ventured into the music industry as a member of the popular female group “Fifth Harmony” along with Normani, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dina Jane formed during the hit television show “The X Factor USA” in 2012.