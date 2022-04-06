Camila Cabello launches ‘Bam Bam Karaoke’ and reveals the tracklist of ‘Familia’

This Friday will see the light ‘Familia’, Camila Cabello’s new album. To whet your appetite, in recent months the artist has been releasing the first previews of the album, including ‘Bam Bam’, her new collaboration with Ed Sheeran, which is already a worldwide success.

Now, the artist has just released a special karaoke version of her collaboration with Ed Sheeran and in addition, it has been announced that Willow, Will Smith’s daughter, will also be part of the album, and will premiere a video clip with her on the same day as the album’s release.

As for the video clip of the karaoke version of ‘Bam Bam’, in it, Camila Cabello appears in some of the parts of the shoot of the official video clip of his song with the British artist, along with the corresponding lyrics of the song so that his fans can sing along.

For this video, the artist has used images that had been discarded from the recording of the ‘Bam Bam’ video clip. Some images that give rise to a very funny new video clip, in which you can see how much fun Camila had during the filming of her project with Ed Sheeran. A song has become one of the most listened to songs of the moment in the whole world.

As for his new album, ‘Familia’ will be made up of songs in which Camila has collaborated with artists of the stature of: ‘Bam Bam’ with Ed Sheeran, Don’t go yet, Oh na na with Myke Towers and Tainy, as well as from solo songs like: Psychofreak, The good life or Lola. 12 songs that their fans will be able to listen to starting this Friday, April 8.

Full tracklist of ‘Family’:

1. Family

2. Celia

3. Psychofreak (with WILLOW)

4. Bam Bam (with Ed Sheeran)

5. The Good Life

6.Quiet

7. Boys Don’t Cry

8. Until the Teeth (with María Becerra)

9. No Doubt

10. Don’t Go Yet

11. Lola (with Yotuel)

12. Everyone At This Party