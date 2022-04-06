Camila Cabello boasts ‘bikini body’ on Miami beach

The singer Camila Cabello was captured by the paparazzi while enjoying a getaway in the Beach on Miami, Florida.

The interpreter of havana he showed off with a tiny bikini with Animal Print yellow, made up of panties with thin laces and a top with a straight neckline and ultra-thin straps.

The Swimwear The two-piece she wore is the brainchild of clothing brand Tropic of C, which founded thetop model Candice Swanepoel.



Photo: Grosby Group

The artist The 25-year-old wore gold chain necklaces, sunglasses and gold earrings to add a touch of glamor to her look beach

In addition, he showed his wet hair after immersing himself in the sea of Miami and showed off her natural beauty by not wearing makeup.

the journey of Camila Hair registers after her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendez released the song When You’re Goneinspired by their breakup.

In a statement to US media, Shawn explained that Camila heard his new single months ago, as they have a completely honest relationship. “I would never release a song about her without her hearing it first,” she said.

The singer The 23-year-old stated that, as a singer-songwriter, his ex-girlfriend knows what it is to make music and the origin of his inspiration.

The couple announced their separation in November 2021, after more than two years of dating, but said their love as human beings is stronger than ever.”

Look in the gallery above the best photos from Camila Hair.

Do you plan to travel to United States or Canada? Find here the information you need about visas, destinations, lifestyle and more . Sign up to our newsletter

p