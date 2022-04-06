BTS: Taehyung along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande as the most popular Instagram posts | IG, thv, Bangtan, Kpop, ARMY | Asian culture

Since BTS joined Instagram at the end of 2021, its members have gained a large number of followers on the social network and one of them is Kim Taehyung, also known as V. Recently, one of his posts went viral on networks, so that entered the list of most popular publications on Instagram, a record that he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande.

