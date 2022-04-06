BTS: Taehyung along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande as the most popular Instagram posts | IG, thv, Bangtan, Kpop, ARMY | Asian culture

Since BTS joined Instagram at the end of 2021, its members have gained a large number of followers on the social network and one of them is Kim Taehyung, also known as V. Recently, one of his posts went viral on networks, so that entered the list of most popular publications on Instagram, a record that he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande.

BTS’s Taehyung breaks a new record on Instagram

South Korean singer Kim Taehyung of BTS is on Instagram as @thv and one of his first posts was about his pet Yeontan, which exceeded 19 million likes in the last few days. This figure was enough for V to join Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande and more celebrities in the list of the 20 most popular posts on Instagram.

Post by BTS’s Taehyung about his pet Yeontan. Photo: Instagram capture

On March 27, BTS fans reported that Kim Taehyung was added to the official Wikipedia list, making him currently the first and only Korean artist to achieve this record on Instagram.

BTS’s Taehyung record on Instagram. Photo: via Twitter @hobiloves7

BTS’s Taehyung joined celebrities with the most popular posts on Instagram. Photo: dailytaepraise

To the surprise of k-pop fans, the publication with the most ‘likes’ on Instagram belongs to the photograph of an egg from the @world_record_egg account that in 2019 set out to beat Kylie Jenner’s record.

The photograph of an egg is the most popular on Instagram. Photo: Instagram capture

“Let’s break a new record together and become the most liked post on Instagram. Let’s beat Kylie Jenner’s current record (18 million)! We will achieve it”, wrote the account on the social network. To date, the post exceeds 55 million ‘likes’.

Taehyung and Yeontan

Moments after BTS’s Taehyung’s new achievement spread on social media, the K-pop idol shared a photo of his pet Yeontan on Instagram stories that touched all his followers.

Story of Taehyung from BTS. Photo: Instagram capture

The South Korean idol of BTS is preparing for his trip to the United States. Taehyung along with Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Namjoon will participate in the Grammys ceremony, a gala where they are nominated, and will present a musical number. Also, he will give a series of live concerts in Las Vegas with “Permission to dance on stage”.

Taehyung at Incheon airport

This was V’s outfit for his visit to Incheon International Airport; The idol left along with five of her companions heading to Los Angeles, United States.

Taehyung showed off the Boston-style bag he designed for BTS’ goods collection.

Taehyung at Incheon Airport (March 2022). Photo: Newsen