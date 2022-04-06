Britney Spears surprises with a minidress with a heart attack neckline

Britney Spears showed off her hard-working figure and talent in front of the cameras with a video that she shared on social mediarecorded from his luxurious mansion in Thousand Oaks.

The singer went to your account Instagram to show off an elegant and daring red sequined minidress, which had long sleeves and a wide square neckline that helped highlight her attributes and beauty.

added a couple of shoes brown stiletto heels, as well as a blue locket with silver trim and small gold dangle earrings.

wore his beauty with a natural appearance, only made up with black eyeliner; Her hair was shown styled in voluminous blonde locks arranged on the side.

The video It was recorded in the living room of his luxurious house decorated with a marble floor, elegant pillars and grayish furniture.

Later in the video he bragged about other outfits with which he framed his marked belly like a crop top white dress and low-waisted pants, a pink sequined minidress and a white blazer that she wore without pants.

In one of the images, she posed with her puppy in her arms. Britney looked happy and relaxed swaying her hips and posing as if he were in full fashion show.

The video was viewed more than 1.3 million times instantly after being shared.

Your post on Instagram It happened after it was revealed that the singer of Toxic could be working on new music after the release of his latest album glory six years ago.

A source told The Sun that the celebrity, 40, is not pressured to launch new Projects immediately, but is considering doing so soon.

“Several people she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and they all seem very interested in getting involved,” the source revealed.

The insider He said that Britney loves to sing and ride the scenarios and that this new stage could help her to continue advancing with her career totally free.

In what works in new music, the interpreter of Oops!… I Did It Again she is enjoying long vacations and romantic trips with her fiancé Sam Ashgari.

Recently the couple celebrities returned from a well-deserved luxury vacation in Maui, Hawaii. It was in this destination that Britney found a dog that conquered his heart, so he adopted him and took with him California.

In a post made on Instagram, Britney said she found her eight-month-old pet named Sawyer during his recent vacation and since then he has not been separated from him.

“I found Sawyer in Maui, a gift from God. He literally hugged me so tight when I hugged him that he literally couldn’t leave the place. Sawyer made me feel more loved in nine seconds than ever before,” she said.

MA

Do you plan to travel to United States or Canada? Find here the information you need about visas, destinations, lifestyle and more . Sign up to our newsletter

Don’t miss out on the latest news from Live Usa on Google News, follow us here