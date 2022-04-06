Britney Spears opposes paying her mother Lynne’s lawyers

ads

Britney Spears’ attorney is working overtime.

Mathew Rosengart went to court Tuesday, nearly five months after his client’s 13-year conservatorship ended, to oppose the pop star’s payment of attorneys’ fees for his mother, Lynne Spears.

Rosengart argued in court documents obtained exclusively by Page Six that there is “no legal authority to support the petition” Lynne filed in November 2021 seeking more than $660,000 in legal fees from her daughter’s estate.

“Britney Spears has been the sole breadwinner for her family for decades, supporting her entire family,” Rosengart said in the documents.

The former federal prosecutor then exposed how Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, who served as her guardian from February 2008 until his suspension in September 2021, “had a long history of financial mismanagement,” including filing for bankruptcy, before the “Toxic” singer. reach fame.

Jamie, 69, received “over $6 million” from Britney’s estate for his role as her guardian, allowing him to benefit “considerably from her hard work,” Rosengart added.

Britney’s conservatorship, which ends in 2021, has driven a wedge between the pop star and her family. Wire Image

Lynne, meanwhile, “for at least a decade has resided in a large and spacious house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continually and handsomely paid Lynne Spears for utilities, telephone services, insurance and property. taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs and maintenance, totaling approximately $1.7 million,” according to Rosengart.

The powerful attorney concluded his argument by noting that Lynne, 66, was only a “third party” in Britney’s conservatorship case, so there is “no legal basis to place” the 40-year-old Grammy winner, ” in the middle”.

Lynne claimed in her November 2021 petition that Britney had “enthusiastically agreed” to her becoming an interested party to “help end [Britney’s] nightmare and the crisis she was enduring” under a conservatorship the “Crossroads” star testified was “abusive.”

Lynne was considered an “interested party” in Britney’s conservatorship case.WireImage

Lynne’s attorney said they had provided services including meetings, phone calls, emails, document preparation and court appearances before Britney’s conservatorship was dissolved later that month.

Britney has had a rocky relationship with her family over the years due to her involvement in the court-ordered legal settlement. A source told Page Six exclusively in November 2021 that Britney was “furious” with Lynne in particular and “wouldn’t even let Lynne into her house” when the matriarch came to visit.

A hearing on Lynne’s request for attorneys’ fees is scheduled for April 6.

