BOOOOOOM: Pep Guardiola said that since prehistory it is difficult to play against a team that stops with a 5-5-0 and Koke responded with a very direct hint

Atlético de Madrid stood at the Etihad Stadium with the intention of defending itself. The mission became brutally clear when, for considerable periods of play, Diego Simeone’s team stood with a 5-5-0 (yes, a 5-5-0).

Regarding this position, Pep Guardiola commented the following in an interview for Movistar Football: “He has put Griezmann on the far right and Joao Felix on the far left, and they have gone 5-5-0. Two lines of 5. And in prehistory, today and in a hundred thousand years, attacking a 5-5 is very difficult. It is that there is no space. Apart from the fact that they are very competitive and defend very well, there is no space”.

For many, a realistic analysis is what happened on the pitch. For others, an indirect criticism of the Atlético de Madrid model/style of Cholo.

Koke, captain of the rojiblanco club, did not take the comment very well and considered it prudent to respond in his Instagram stories. Next to the old shield of the team of his life, the Spanish midfielder wrote: “In love with your story since prehistory. Proud to be from Atleti”.

KOKE’S RESPONSE TO PEP GUARDIOLA

If the lap was already exciting, here was an extra seasoning for the tie.

Atleti, this yes, will have to leave to propose more. And it is that, although he got a good result from territory sky blueThey are losing the tie. They need 1 goal to tie the score and 2 goals to come back. They must win. And this Wednesday, with their 0 shots, they were not remotely close to victory.

Atlético de Madrid registered 0 SHOTS!! in the 90 minute match against Manchester City at the Etihad. They didn’t attack, but they didn’t suffer too much behind either. And the tie is wide open for the second leg at El Metropolitano. He planned it that way, and nothing went wrong. pic.twitter.com/nkZfD0bssJ – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) April 5, 2022

Undefeated data. With Pep Guardiola as manager, Manchester City reached the first UEFA Champions League final in its history. The citizen club still cannot focus on the throne.

Did you know…? In the 2015/15 season, Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid left Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich without a UEFA Champions League final. Attacking very little, those of Cholo managed to eliminate the proactive cast of Pep Guardiola.