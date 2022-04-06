Birth mom of Angelina and Brad’s daughter reappears and reveals why she gave her up for adoption.

The biological mother of Zahara Marley Jolie-Pittadopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who came to them when she was just 6 months old, reappeared and talked about the process of adopting the now teenager.

Mrs Mentewab Dawit Lebisotold in an interview for an agency, the tragic way in which she had the little girl and the reasons that led her to give her up for adoption.

Lebiso remained silent but reappeared to raise her voice and say that she was a victim of abuse, and mentioned that she had not said anything respectful because she was afraid to tell what she experienced, because in her community it is frowned upon to be a victim of abuse.

In addition, he revealed that when his family found out about his pregnancyshe was kicked out of her home so she went to a small town in Ethiopia, where she was finally born Yemasrechthe name he had given his daughter before she was adopted.

However, the health of both worsened and they returned to ask for help, so Lebiso’s mother gave her the option of giving her up for adoption, although she assured that If she had had the chance to stay with her daughter, she would have..











On the adoption of celebrities he commented, ”I never refused the adoption of my daughter by Angelina Jolie. I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck. Angelina Jolie has been more of a mother to her than I have. He’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean i don’t miss her”he confessed.

Let us remember that the adoption of Zahara was controversy Well, her maternal grandmother assured that the then baby was an orphan and that she had HIV, although in 2017 the mother herself confessed that all this was a lie with the aim of hiding the abuse of which she was a victim.











