Beyoncé, Sebastián Yatra and Billie Eilish will perform at the Oscars | Mexico | America Edition

The Colombian Sebastián Yatra will sing the song “Dos Oruguitas” this Sunday on the Oscar stage, which will also be attended by Beyoncé, Reba McEntire, Billie Eillish and her brother Finneas.

The five artists are nominated in the category of best original song, where Van Morrison also competes for his song “Down to Joy” for the movie “Belfast”, although the rocker will not go to Los Angeles because he is on tour, as confirmed on Tuesday. the Hollywood Academy.

The music was the last secret that remained to be announced in a ceremony that, after last year’s break, will return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, with an audience, a red carpet and three presenters: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

The Spaniard will be heard on stage thanks to Yatra, who already advanced in a recent interview with Efe that he “was going to attend” the gala as a guest.

“And I’m there singing, representing my Colombia, which is also on the front page of the world with this movie,” said the 27-year-old singer about the song on the “Encanto” soundtrack.

There are not many times that the Oscars have had a song in Spanish during their ceremony.

The last one in 2017, when Natalia Lafourcade, Gael García Bernal, Miguel sang “Remember Me – Recuérdame” in English and Spanish, the theme of the movie “Coco” that later won the golden statuette.

In 2005, Antonio Banderas and Carlos Santanta performed “Al Otro Lado del Río”, a song by Jorge Drexler that also won the award despite the fact that the musician was unable to go on stage to sing it.

Before, in 2002, Lila Downs and Caetano Veloso introduced verses in Spanish by bringing to the stage the chords of “Burn It Blue”, a composition from the tape “Frida”.

Among the rest of the musical numbers next Sunday, Beyoncé will perform “Be Alive” from “King Richard” and Reba McEntire will do the same with “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”.

Finally, Billie Eilish and Finneas will perform “No Time To Die,” the theme song from the latest James Bond movie.

At a cinephile level, “The Power of the Dog”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Coda”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “Nightmare Alley”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, ” Belfast” and “West Side Story” are the Oscar nominees for best picture this year.