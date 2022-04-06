Beyoncé opened the Oscars 2022, but could not with Billie Eilish

In an Oscar ceremony criticized for leaving some awards out in a desperate attempt to regain audience, there were a couple of minutes for the songs nominated for Best Song to play. The truth is that the performances of the Oscars promised given the popularity of many of the nominees. And that Van Morrison could not attend to interpret ‘Down to Joy’ from the movie ‘Belfast’.

Beyoncé was chosen to open the Oscar ceremony with ‘Be Alive’. As the theme appears in ‘The Williams method’ (‘King Richard’ in the United States), the movie about tennis players for which Will Smith has won the award for Best Actor, although the night will be remembered rather for his attack on Chris Rock , Beyoncé was moving to a tennis court. Outdoors, from Compton, Beyoncé has offered a spectacular performance, in shades of green, accompanied by dozens of dancers and musicians. In line with her.

The award went to Billie Eilish for ‘No Time to Die’, which the singer had performed with her brother FINNEAS on piano and a small orchestra at the back of the stage. A much more minimalist show. In addition to these two heavyweights, Sebastián Yatra gave a beautiful acoustic performance of ‘Dos oruguitas’, one of the biggest hits of ‘Encanto’, the great musical success of 2022, with a couple of traditional dancers. And the other hit of the Disney tape also sounded, ‘No one talks about Bruno’. For ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ Megan Thee Stallion joined the film’s vocalists by rapping about Oscar night itself and the Versace she was wearing.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnpXFpWu-yg



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDwrW5xBryo