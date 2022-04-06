Ben Stiller takes over from Jack Nicholson as the lead in The Shining… on stage

MADRID, 23 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

The glow by Stephen King made the leap to the big screen by the hand of Stanley Kubrick in 1980. Jack Nicholson went down in history with his interpretation of Jack Torrence, a role that could play soon ben stiller in the theater.

The stage adaptation of The Shining is coming to London’s West End in 2023. Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender will serve as producers on the project. “We can confirm that we are in negotiations with Ben Stiller regarding his participation in Ivo van Hove’s stage production of Stephen King’s The Shining., adapted by Simon Stephens, for the West End with dates to be confirmed. The talks are at an early stage and, because of this, we cannot confirm further details at this timeA representative for Friedman told Variety.

The publication also confirms that, in addition to being performed in London, the plan is for The Shining to hit the Broadway (New York) stage afterwards. “The Shining stage adaptation is expected to stick to King’s 1977 book rather than Kubrick’s film“Reveals Variety, which also anticipates that rehearsals will begin in the fall of this year for a possible premiere in January 2023.

If the deal goes through, Stiller will play the lead role of Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic who is hired as an off-season caretaker for a hotel in Colorado. It will not be the first play in which the actor works, who in 2011 represented House of Blue Leaves on Broadway.