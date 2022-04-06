Ben Stiller remembers being told off by Steven Spielberg for messing up a line and breaking a set rule

Ben Stiller remembers being reprimanded by Steven Spielberg on the set of Empire of the Sun before he was famous.

The actor-director was given a single line of dialogue in the 1987 war film, which came after Spielberg saw him in a play.

“It was really exciting because I was a huge Spielberg fan,” Stiller recounted.

the star of Zoolanderwho directs some episodes of the series severity of Apple TV+, said the line was at the end of a long still shot.

“Three or four minutes into this take, I was saying my line,” Stiller continued in his interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I was supposed to say, ‘Hey, boy, do you want a Hershey bar?’ and I screwed up and said, ‘Hey, boy, do you want a chocolate bar?’ be. Sorry. Court’. And then silence.”

However, this confused Spielberg, who proceeded to tell Stiller that yelling “cut” is the sole job of the director.

“I just hear, from where the monitors are, ‘What?'” Stiller added. “[Dije:] ‘I screwed up my line’. And then I heard Steven Spielberg say, ‘Never yell cut!’

(Getty Images)

Stiller described the mistake as “the most embarrassing thing ever.”

Empire of the Sunbased on the novel by JG Ballard, stars Christian Bale as a young Englishman struggling to survive under Japanese occupation of China during World War II.

Stiller’s new show, severityis available on Apple TV+.