Ben Affleck stopped being Batman after talking to Matt Damon, who “saved” his career after ‘Justice League’

Ben Affleck He is in a great personal moment while enjoying his love with Jennifer Lopez. But, also, she is in a good professional moment while promoting his latest film ‘The Tender Bar’ for which has received a nomination for the SAG Awards 2022 for Best Supporting Actor.

A situation that has improved a lot in recent years since Ben Affleck recognized recently the shooting of ‘League of Justice‘, in the year 2017, “it was the worst experience” of his life.

Now in one interview for ‘ew‘ in which also Matt Damon intervenes says about that stage: “I had a really bad experience with the ‘Justice League’ for many different reasons. Without blaming anyone, many things happened. But really what happened is that I was not happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really horrible things happened, horrible things. But, that’s when I thought, I’m not going to do that anymore“.





Ben Affleck in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ | Warner Bros.

moment in which Affleck claims what was it after having a conversation withn Matt Damon what decided to make the decision to stop being Batman: “I talked to you about it and you went umain influence in that decision,” Affleck continues, later commenting that Damon helped him also in continue your career after ‘Justice League’.

“I want to do things that bring me joy. Then we went and we did ‘The Last Duel’ and I had fun every day with this movie. I wasn’t the star, I wasn’t nice. I was a villain, not everything I thought I was supposed to be when I started out, and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all things that came up that I wasn’t chasing.”

Ben Affleck co-wrote ‘The Last Showdown’ alongside Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener but he also appeared in the film as Count Pierre d’Alençon, a role we weren’t used to seeing him in.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are lifelong friends and there are many times that they have helped and supported each other throughout their careers. And it is that, the professional career of both is not understood without this union that discovered the greatest success after doing in 1997 with the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for ‘Good Will Hunting’.

