Ben Affleck shines under the direction of George Clooney in The Tender Bar, the new Amazon

After a long time wanting to work together again, George Clooney and Ben Affleck gave themselves the luxury of the new film The Tender Bar. This drama tells the story of a renowned writer and the influence he received from his family, especially his uncle, a bar owner, to achieve his dreams.

The Tender Bar focuses on the eponymous memoir by JR Moehringer, a famous American writer and winner of the Pulitzer Prize. The film is directed by George Clooney and script from William Monahresponsible for The Departed from Martin Scorsese.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker