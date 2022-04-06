Ben Affleck shines under the direction of George Clooney in The Tender Bar, the new Amazon

After a long time wanting to work together again, George Clooney and Ben Affleck gave themselves the luxury of the new film The Tender Bar. This drama tells the story of a renowned writer and the influence he received from his family, especially his uncle, a bar owner, to achieve his dreams.

The Tender Bar focuses on the eponymous memoir by JR Moehringer, a famous American writer and winner of the Pulitzer Prize. The film is directed by George Clooney and script from William Monahresponsible for The Departed from Martin Scorsese.

To prepare the public Amazon Prime Video presented the first trailer, which shows the childhood of J. R. Moehringer (Ty Sheridan) to his college days, where he further shaped his dream of becoming a writer. The trailer shows how despite having an absent father, JR has all the good influence of his family, like his grandfather, played by the huge Christopher Lloyd. And while the film is undoubtedly Moehringer’s story, the focus is on the relationship between him and his uncle charlie, played by Ben Affleck. Uncle Charlie teaches him about life, about how to bowl and advises him saying that he “should never hit a woman, even if she stabs you with scissors”.

The new George and Ben promises.

Ben shines in the trailer and shows how comfortable he was working with his great friend in the direction. “Ben is a smart actor and a smart man. He was a bit tired, but now he has a bit of seriousness. A different actor than 15 years ago when he couldn’t have played this role. He now he is the one for that. As soon as we read the script, we thought about itClooney told the NYPost.

In addition to Affleck, Sheridan and Lloydthe film has lily rabe like Dorothy JR’s mother and Max Martini as Max Casella, JR’s absent father.

The Tender Bar will hit a select group of theaters next December 17 and just the January 7, 2022 will arrive at the platform Amazon Prime Video.