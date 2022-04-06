Barbara Moreno spoke with 92.5 about the start of her cosplays

At the start of Superfest Chile 2022, our dear Dj Black, Lucho Hernandez and Jose Luis Godoy made outstanding dispatches from Espacio Riesco. And in the framework of the transmission carried out by Radio Active, They talked with different great guests at the event.

Check the full audio:

On this occasion it was the turn of Lucho Hernández, who made an incredible office together with a guest of international stature; Barbara Moreno, the Brazilian cosplayer who has an incredible resemblance to the famous actress, Angelina Jolie. She appeared on the first day of the great geek event, as «Catwoman» or «Catwoman», the Spanish-speaking denomination.

Moreno said that it started in 2014 and that everything was born from a costume of maleficent on a birthday of his daughter, the well-known character of Disney and that Angelina Jolie herself plays in the film released in 2014. In addition, the international cosplayer revealed that this became a habit and that it finally ended in a job.

In addition, he said that he loved being characterized as different characters, which was very pleasant and rewarding. Also that it is her first time in Chile, and she clarified with a slight laugh that that is why she did not speak much Spanish and that next time she will do better.

«Hello friends from Chile, excuse the Spanish that I do not speak very well. I invite you to come to Superfest Chile. Radio Activa, you only live once”, said Barbaba Moreno in Portuguese and in labored Spanish, inviting all radioactive men and women to visit the massive geek event.

It should be noted that the event will take place throughout the weekend. During Saturday and Sunday there will be great interviews with prominent international cosplayers such as Juliet Allegretti, the Colombian The Cave and the same Barbara Moreno. They will also be present John Rhys-Davies, Gimli himself from The Lord of the Rings. Like Anthony Daniels (C-3PO and Walter Jones (Black Power Ranger). You can check the main stage schedule by clicking here.



