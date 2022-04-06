‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Marvel fans detect continuity error in film

Marvel fans shared their shock after discovering an egregious continuity error in the 2018 blockbuster. Avengers: Infinity War.

About an hour into the movie, which was the amalgamation of several individual Marvel movie series, there is a scene where Tom Holland’s Peter Parker talks to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

“You can’t be the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man if there’s no neighborhood,” says Peter.

The film then cuts to a reaction shot of Tony, before turning back to Peter, who adds, “Okay, that didn’t make sense, but you know what I’m trying to say.”

However, as one person recently pointed out on Twitter, Holland’s hairstyle noticeably changes from shot to shot, leading viewers to speculate that the second dialogue was added at a later date during the retakes.

“I am seeing again infinity war and I will never be able to ignore Peter’s sudden hairstyle change anymore,” reads a viral tweet.

“Why does Marvel put so little effort into these very basic foundational things?” another person wrote. “For example, would it have been SO difficult to reference previous shots to make sure the lighting, staging, hairstyle, and gaze line matched the new shots?”

“Thanks for this, I hate it,” joked another fan.

“You completely ruined it for me already,” someone else wrote.

The movie is available to stream now on Disney Plus.