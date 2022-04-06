“Asian-fishing”, the practice for which they accuse Ariana Grande

He received strong criticism on his social networks for “appropriating” Asian culture.

Riana Grande is inside the top ten of the celebrities with the most followers on Instagram, a fact that makes it the most popular music star on the famous social network.

Each publication made by the 28-year-old interpreter generates many interactions and comments, most of them positive. However, in recent weeks she has been involved in controversy over a series of photographs that he published and that he finally deleted after receiving strong criticism for his appearance.

Many of the comments were not hateful, but user complaints accusing her of practicing “Asian-fishing”, a term created in 2018 by the journalist Wanna Thompson, and which refers to appropriating Asian culture. A practice performed especially by white celebrities.

Thompson also created the term “black-fishing” which is basically the same thing, but from people who appropriate black culture. “Instead of appreciating black culture from the outside, there is a need to own it, to participate in it without wanting the full experience of blackness and the systemic discrimination that goes with it,” the Canadian journalist explained in an interview.

to many influencers and celebrities have been accused of “black-fishing”, including Ariana Grande herself. And it is that the singer has been involved in controversy for this reason since the beginning of her career, when she resorted to excess suntan lotion, looks and makeup that emulated insignia of black culture and also of Hispanic culture.

According to renowned journalists, the music star has imitated every cultural style (Hispanic, black and Asian) that has become fashionable over the years since the beginning of his career to benefit as a fashion icon, and ever since she released her hit song “7 Rings” she has been deliberately inspired by Asian culture.

