Ariana Grande’s eyeliner is graphic and could take your makeup to the next level of diva

Ariana Grande is one of the greatest experts on eyeliner that we have on Instagram. Her eyes are always so perfectly slanted that we have her as a model when it comes to scheduling a good makeup. Therefore, if she has tried the graphic eyeliner that hits it in 2022 because it opens her eyes more and it looks so good on her, we signed up without hesitation.

Their stories They speak for themselves, with Ari’s eye makeup as the absolute protagonist of her look. It is not for less, because she has changed her usual eyeliner torn by this more elaborate and statement that surrounds the mobile eyelid and it’s mega sophisticated.





It seems very complicated to achieve, but in reality it is a prolongation of cat eye always, taking the line back along the eyelid line. The result is this eyeliner graphic that obsesses all of TikTok and that looks great if we combine it with a white eye shadow like Ariana Grande’s.





For to achieve that precision and fine line, the ideal is to bet on liquid ink products like these two felt-tip eyeliners we’ve booked. They are two of our favorites because they have a lot of pigmentation in a single stroke and they take it all, preventing you from blurring the top line with the continuous movement of the blink.





Eyeliner waterproof Idol de Lancôme, 20.40 euros.

Lancome Idol Waterproof Eyeliner





eyeliner Matte Roller Liner from Benefit Cosmetics, 26.99 euros.

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Matte Eyeliner

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | @arianagrande, Druni, Sephora.