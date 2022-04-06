Ariana Grande donates a million and a half dollars for the trans community

Ariana Grande donated a million and a half dollars to be able to fight against trans legislation in the United States.

The singer’s initiative arose after it became known that the states of Arizona and Texas would prevent trans children have rights.

The singer shared all the information on her Instagram account where she revealed that she was associated with pledgean association that is responsible for raising funds to protect youth who are part of the trans community.

Ariana shared a publication on social networks in which she asked all her followers to collaborate with this cause.

“Please join me in donating to this fund I’ve created with Pledge to support organizations that provide direct service and advocate for the rights of trans youth. There are certain bills pending in the state legislature that aim to curb trans rights.” of trans youth The singer wrote in a publication that already has more than a million “likes”.

Ariana also shared his thanks to everyone who took the time to donate, as “The impact of fighting these anti-trans bills and policies is felt year-round by trans people, their families and loved ones.”

This fund was launched on March 31 on the occasion of the World Trans Visibility Day.

100% of the proceeds will go to 19 organizations that participate in this cause to help young people in the trans community.

This initiative did not surprise her followers, since the artist has always been a defender of the rights of the community LGTBIQ+.

The artist has said that this entire community will always have her support, in addition to the fact that her brother Frankie has been openly gay, so the two are great activists.

Ariana Grande in her music has reaffirmed her support for the LGTBIQ+ community

Ariana Grande she is not an activist who only with words demonstrates her support for the community LGTBIQ+but has also reaffirmed it through his music.

Image taken from Instagram.

In the video of the song “Break Free” shows a gay couple kissing and showing their love for each other.

While in another song titled “Break Your Heart Right Back” It shows the story of two men who are a couple and all the problems they have to face on a daily basis, although in the end they always manage to solve their problems.

Ariana Grande She is one of the favorite artists of millions of young people, as she is characterized by being supportive and supporting others.

With her more than 303 million followers, she shares moments from her personal life and her artistic career and her fans always fill her with positive comments.