Anya Taylor-Joy, with corset and transparencies, steals the post-Oscar party

Hours after conquering us with a lingerie dress in ‘very-pery’ -the Pantone color of 2022-Anya Taylor-Joy She showed off her fascinating and Eskimo beauty again at dawn this Monday at one of the post-Oscar parties that were held after the popular film ceremony, and for which she chose one of her favorite formulas from the last year to steal photocalls.

Just as she did last September after the Emmy Awards, when she became an undeniable goddess and half-covered in vintage vanilla-colored lingerie and a Dior cape, the ‘Lady’s Gambit’ actress once again conquered us with a romantic style, gothic finesse, featuring transparencies.

Anya Taylor Joy, with look (divine) of Dior. | Frazer Harrison/GETTY

A romantic corset dress, black culotte and delicate tulle skirt belonging to Dior’s beautiful autumn/winter 2022/23 collection —which she has combined with very red lips, white skin, Tiffany jewelry and black heels— are the elements with which Anya Taylor-Swift made the flashes oscillate while posing with closed lips and exotic eyes, outlined and parted at the entrance of the Vanity Fair party.

The accessory with which he put the finishing touch to this style of 10, very different from the outfits with jogger pants that he usually uses in his day to day, as he has confessed, is a mesh type veil with an oval shape that covered only her head, a mysterious and suggestive complement of which she is a great fan in all its versions (previously, she has shone with net headdresses).

As for Anya Taylor Joy, since she became the fashion ambassador and the face of Dior’s make-up, her poses at the grand galas have been among the most radiant and anticipated. In addition to having been recognized as ‘face of the year’ according to the CFDA 2021 Awards, the well-known ‘Oscars of Fashion’, it has fascinated us with original manicures that review French ones, with two fine black lines, or with inspiration hairstyles vintage, like the beehive.

The actress, in addition, lives an excellent professional moment. After ‘Lady’s Gambit’, which gave her a Golden Globe for best actress in a miniseries and an award from the Screen Actors Guild, she has participated in the films ‘The New Mutants’, ‘Last Night in Soho’ or ‘Here are the young men’.

